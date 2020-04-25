Maha: Three Women Test Positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Three women from a family tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 47 in the region, an official said.

Of the 47 patients, 22 have recovered from the infection and five have succumbed to it, the official said.

At present, 18 patients were undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 (Civil) hospital, while two were recuperating at the Government Medical College and Hospital, civil hospital health officer Dr Pradeep Kulkarni said in a release.

Meanwhile, another person tested positive for coronavirus in Hingoli on Saturday, taking the count of active cases to eight in the district, an official said.

Of these, seven were jawans from the State Reserve Police Force, who were recuperating at a civil hospital.

One COVID-19 patient has recovered from the infection and was discharged earlier, he added.

