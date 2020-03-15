Mahan Air Offers to Repatriate Indians Stranded in Iran as Humanitarian Initiative

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], Mar 15 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, Mahan Air has offered for safe repatriation of Indians stuck in Iran without any commercial interest as a humanitarian initiative, said Managing Director of the airlines in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday."I, on behalf of Mahan Air, offer to safely repatriate all Indian nationals stranded in Iran back to their country without any commercial interest as a humanitarian initiative for our Indian brethren," said Managing Director of Iran's Mahan Air.Earlier, as many as 234 Indian nationals who were among the people stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.A Mahan Air flight carrying the Indians onboard had landed in Mumbai. Among the 234 people, 131 are students and the rest are pilgrims.As per the official reports, the number of positive coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 107.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)

