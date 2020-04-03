Maharashtra Averted Bigger COVID-19 Threat Than Delhi's Nizamuddin Jamaat

Mumbai [Maharashtra], Apr 3 (ANI): Maharashtra was able to avoid a bigger coronavirus threat than Delhi's Nizamuddin Jamaat when the state Home Ministry cancelled permissions to congregate for a Tablighi Iztema.According to Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an organisation named Shamim Education and welfare society had planned a Tablighi Iztema in Vasai, near Mumbai on March 15 and 16 where 50 thousand people were expected to gather for religious purposes.The Society had obtained all necessary permissions from the local administration and police on February 5 itself.However, when the state Home Ministry was informed as per due protocol about this permitted gathering, the Home Ministry intervened and cancelled the permission for the same on March 6 amidst coronavirus outbreak in the state and countryHome minister further said that "if this gathering would have been allowed this could have a catastrophic impact as it had planned 50 thousand people in mid-march almost at the same time when Delhi's Nizamuddin was having a gathering of far fewer people than 50 thousand."As per the latest data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 335 confirmed cases, 42 cured patients and 13 deaths.India so far has reported 2069 cases that include 155 cured, 53 deaths and one migrated case as per the data of Ministry of health and family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)