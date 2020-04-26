Maharashtra Govt Requests Rajasthan for Safe Passage to 1,800-2,000 Students Stranded in Kota

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has requested the Rajasthan government for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in Kota to their home state, according to the Mantralaya Control Room."More than 1,800 to 2,000 students/people from Maharashtra are stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. The Government of Maharashtra has requested to the Government of Rajasthan for their safe passage to the state," an official communication read."These students/people will be returning from Kota, Rajasthan to Maharashtra by bus/road via Madhya Pradesh/Gujarat states. The state government of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and their district authorities are requested to cooperate with the return journey of the students/people. As per instructions, they would be screened and home-quarantined for 14 days," it added.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 6,817 cases of COVID-19, including 957 cured/discharged/migrated and 301 deaths.On the other hand, Rajasthan has 2,034 cases of COVID-19, including 230 cured/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

