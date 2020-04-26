Maharashtra: Renowned Writer-poet Uttam Tupe Dies in Pune

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Renowned writer and poet Uttam Tupe died in a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 78.

He wrote several hundred short stories and 16 novels, dealing extensively with caste issues and rural problems, and was the recipient of several awards.

Paying tribute, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a release, said Tupe's contribution to Marathi literature was significant and added that "today we have lost sensitive author".

