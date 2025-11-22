Jalna, November 22: A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning when a 13-year-old schoolgirl reportedly jumped from the roof of her school building, leading to her death. The incident occurred between 7:30 and 8:00 AM, creating panic among students, staff, and local residents. According to Sadar Police Inspector Sandeep Bharti, the police received information at around 8 AM about a girl who had allegedly jumped from the top floor of the school. A police team immediately rushed to the scene and began preliminary inquiries. The girl, a student of Class 7, was found in a critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Inspector Bharti stated that a preliminary investigation is underway and several angles are being examined. "This morning, between 7:30 and 8 o'clock, we received information that a 13-year-old schoolgirl jumped from the school roof and committed suicide. An inquiry is in progress. Right now, only preliminary findings are available, and it would be too early to draw any conclusions. Only after a complete investigation can something concrete be said," he added. ‘Papa, I Am Not Feeling Well’: 19-Year-Old BSc Student From Kalyan Dies by Suicide After Commuters on Local Train Thrash Him for ‘Not Speaking Marathi’ Near Mumbai.

Police have begun speaking with school authorities, classmates, and family members to understand the circumstances that may have led to the incident. CCTV footage from the school premises is also being examined to establish the sequence of events. Officers said that no suicide note has been recovered yet. Local residents and parents have expressed concern about the rising stress levels among schoolchildren and have urged authorities to ensure stronger emotional support systems in educational institutions. Thane Shocker: Student Dies by Suicide After Assault Over Hindi–Marathi Row on Mumbai Local Train.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, Sadar Police Station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is ongoing. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the school and the community, with authorities assuring a thorough and transparent probe.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.