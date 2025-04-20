Three persons were charred to death after a car with eight occupants burst into flames following a collision with another four-wheeler in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday evening, April 19. The incident took place near Sardhar village along the state highway connecting Rajkot to Bhavnagar, the Aji Dham police station official said, adding both cars involved in the head-on collision were damaged in the fire. Rajkot Indira Circle Road Accident: 4 Killed As Civic Electric-Bus Rams Into Vehicles on Busy Street in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Rajkot Road Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)