Make In-house Dialysis Facility Available for COVID-19 Patients: Delhi Govt to LNJP Hospital

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday directed the LNJP Hospital to make in-house dialysis facility functional for COVID-19 patients immediately.

In an order, the government said patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease who need dialysis are finding it difficult to get it done, despite the Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital being assigned to create enough in-house capacity and sufficient capacity through an outsourced agency to serve all COVID-19 patients of Delhi who need dialysis.

The order was issued by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla on Thursday.

"Medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital and director, DGHS (Director General of Health Services), are directed to make in-house dialysis facility operational on 24X7 basis and renegotiate rates with the outsourced agency to make their facility at Lok Nayak Hospital operational exclusively for COVID-19 patients immediately, not later than April 30 evening," the order said.

