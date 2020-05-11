Malabar Diamonds Donates Rs 1 Cr to PM Fund

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Leading jewellery chain Malabar Gold & Diamonds has contributed Rs 1 crore to the PM Care Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures, taking its overall contribution towards the pandemic to Rs 5 crore so far.

The Kerala-based company had earlier given Rs 2 crore to the state chief minister's fund and Rs 1 crore to Telangana chief minister fund last month.

"The impact of the pandemic on the country and the world as a whole is unprecedented. We stand by the people and the governments in this time of crisis. This humble contribution to the PM Fund is aimed at supporting the nationwide fight against the pandemic," said MP Ahammed, the chairman of the Malabar Group.

British lenders Standard Chartered Bank has said its mobile app (SC Mobile) now accepts as much as 29 service requests and the customers have the option to raise any service request in their own words via an open text box.

The initiative pioneered in the country will launched across the rest of Asia shortly, the bank said.

This service is also launched in Singapore and Malaysia and is expected to be rolled out to other markets in the Asean and South Asia Region later this year.

Zarin Daruwala, head of StanChart India in normal course of business, digital adoption is 69 per cent while 90 per cent of payment transactions are conducted through digital channels now.

Hyderabad: Bharat Financial Inclusion, the microfinance arm of IndusInd Bank, has facilitated direct benefit transfer transactions worth over Rs 100 crore through its rural distribution service points known as Bharat money stores across Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar during since April impacting over 4 lakh people since the COVID-19 related payments started flowing in.

The Bharat Money Stores have also made banking services available to over 5,000 villages thus impacting 3.5 lakh people in addition to the 4 lakh DBT beneficiaries, the MFI said in a statement.

During the lockdown, many people received funds from government under DBT. They have been using our stores to withdraw/deposit/transfer money.

