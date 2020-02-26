Man Booked in 7 Cases Held After Encounter in Baghpat

Baghpat, Feb 26 (PTI) A man booked in seven criminal cases was arrested after he sustained injuries in a police encounter in Baghpat district on Wednesday, police said.

Sonu Jat was on a motorcycle when police flagged down his vehicle for checking on Bijraul Road but he opened fire. In retaliatory firing a bullet hit Jat's leg, said Station House Officer, Baraut Kotwali, Ajay Sharma.

He said the police team then took Jat to a health centre.

A country-made pistol and a motorcycle without a number plate has been recovered from the criminal, Sharma added.

