Man Commits Suicide at Quarantine Centre in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Apr 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday at a quarantine centre in Palamau district, an official here said.

The man, a resident of Gopalganj area in the district, apparently used 'gamuchha' (towel) to hang himself inside a room at Lesliganj Block of Panchayat Bhavan -- which has been recently turned into a COVID-19 quarantine centre, Palamau Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said.

His swab samples have been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, and the report was awaited, the deputy commissioner said.

According to police sources, the reason for the alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained.

More details will be available in the case after a thorough investigation, they added.

Several help-lines have been launched by the state government for people in distress.

A release issued by the director of the Information and Public Relations Department on Tuesday said a state-level control room has been set up by the Jharkhand government and a 24/7 toll-free number '181' launched for assisting people and replying to their queries regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. PTI

