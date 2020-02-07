Man Held in Ghaziabad for Blackmailing Women with Their Morphed Video Clippings

Ghaziabad, Feb 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad on Friday on the charge of blackmailing several women and their family members by threatening to upload their morphed video clippings on the Internet, police said.

Manoj Tyagi, a native of Sarana village in Muradnagar area had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a woman by using the same threat, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On receiving the information, police laid a trap and nabbed the suspect from NTPC intersection on Pipeline Road of Muradnagar at 7 am, he said.

A register containing 80 mobile phone numbers of girls and women from whom Tyagi had extorted money has been recovered and he has been booked under appropriate sections of the IT Act and IPC, the SP said.

