Man Kills Self by Banging His Head on Police Inspector's Cabin

Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) A 35-year-oldman died on Monday after he banged his head on the glass door of an inspector's cabin in Naroda police station here in Gujarat, an official said.

He said the police had caught the man, an autorickshaw driver, in an inebriated state.

The deceased was identified as Rupesh Sharma, he said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the man, who was escorted by the police, suddenly running towards the glass door of the police inspector's cabin and banging his head on it.

He can be seen bleeding profusely and collapsing near the door.

"Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby health centre in Naroda and then to civil hospital, he could not be saved. He died shortly after admission," said Assistant Commissioner of Police A M Desai.

He said Sharma was caught from GIDC area and was brought to police station. "He even attacked policemen who were detaining him," the ACP said.

"As you can see in the CCTV footage, he ran towards the glass door and injured himself on his head. We do not know why he did that," the ACP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)