Man Shot Dead by Militants in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) A man was shot dead on Thursday by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants fired upon and injured a civilian, Mohammad Saleem Dar, a police official said.

He said Dar, a resident of Larkipora area of Fatehpora in the South Kashmir district, was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, but succumbed to the injuries.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a search for the militants launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)