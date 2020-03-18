Delhi Man Suspected to be Suffering From Coronavirus Commits Suicide by Jumping off Safdarjung Hospital Building: Police

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 18: A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, police said. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in

The man is suspected to be a coronavirus patient, they said, but did not elaborate. A hospital official said they are yet to confirm "if the man was a positive or a suspected case of coronavirus or just a patient or his attendant". Further details are awaited, the police said.

