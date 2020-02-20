Man Travelling in SUV Shot Dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A man travelling in an SUV was shot dead by unidentified men who came in another car in Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim has been identified as Pawan, they said.

The victim was going in his SUV when some unidentified persons came on a hatchback and fired multiple rounds at him, a senior police officer said.

Pawan died on the spot, they said, adding further details were awaited.

