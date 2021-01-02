American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recently appeared on 'The Andy Cohen Show' and talked about the much-loved song 'All I Want For Christmas'. According to Page Six, while discussing Carey's Christmas classic on CNN's New Year's Eve show, Cohen asked the chanteuse, "When you recorded 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' did you have a sense that it was going to live for so long? Because it's one of those songs that you listen to and it still sounds like a brand-new song." Mariah Carey Confesses Being Treated like an ‘ATM Machine with a Wig On’

To which the Grammy winner replied, "Thank you, but first of all, I hate to always say this, but as a writer, I wrote that song." Cohen quickly added, "I know," but it was too little, too late, for the diva. "Yeah, but you said, 'recorded it,' so I just had to clarify it for the folks at home," the 50-year-old singer responded. (Carey and song-writing partner Walter Afanasieff co-wrote the tune, supposedly in just 15 minutes.) The Rarities: Mariah Carey to Unveil New Album on October 2 (Read Tweet)

Adding just a splash more cringe to the exchange, Carey then asked what the noise in the background was, forcing Cohen to respond that it was Jennifer Lopez's performance for the evening. As reported by Page Six, Carey, whose supposed feud with Lopez dates back to her feeling that Lopez copied her 'Loverboy' with 'I'm Real,' kept a fixed smile on her face.

The situation was obliquely addressed in Carey's recent memoir, which described "a female entertainer on [Sony's] label (whom I don't know)," an aside that itself references her famous interview response of "I don't know her" to a question about Lopez.

