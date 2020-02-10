'Marriage Story' Actors Arrive at Oscars with Their Partners

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): As the doors to Hollywood's most glitzy gala event -- 92nd Academy Awards -- threw open on Sunday (local time), 'Marriage Story' stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver arrived on the red carpet accompanied by their partners.While Johansson was accompanied by Colin Jost, Driver and Joanne Tucker too arrived hand in hand on the red carpet.The leading duo of Johansson and Driver have received the nod for Best Actor category for their Netflix based divorce saga 'Marriage Story'.Johansson was seen flaunting her back tattoo in a silver shimmery tube gown and neatly tied up hair-do. The actor accentuated her look with silver danglers and matching hairpin.Driver, on the other hand, was all suited up in his black tuxedo while Tucker wore a black tube top with a white floral skirt.The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles. (ANI)

