The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 31, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Clippers are aiming to extend their current four-game winning streak with another home victory, while the Kings arrive in Los Angeles looking to break a four-game road losing streak and exploit the Clippers' current injury concerns. NBA 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz Basketball Match Live Telecast with Timing in IST.

The Clippers, with a record of 10-21, are currently 13th in the Western Conference. They have, however, won their last four games, including a 112-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, where Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 55 points. Coach Tyronn Lue's side, despite dealing with injuries to Ivica Zubac and John Collins, will be focused on maintaining this momentum and defensive intensity on their home court.

The Sacramento Kings, holding a disappointing record of 8-24, are 14th in the Western Conference and have lost their last four road games. They are coming off a significant 125-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and will be eager to secure a victory. The Kings' offense, led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, presents a significant challenge to the Clippers' defense, but they will need a strong team effort and efficient scoring to compete with the high-powered Clippers. The status of Kevin Huerter is unknown, but Russell Westbrook is available and recently achieved major statistical milestones.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is actually scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: 8:00 PM PST (Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

How to Watch LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video platform, in exchange of a subscription fee. Fans can also get the live streaming via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website. Luka Doncic and LeBron James Lead LA Lakers to Dominant Win Over Sacramento Kings.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option of the LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Match in India on TV channels.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Head-to-Head

The Kings hold a historical 124-109 edge in the all-time regular-season and playoff series against the Clippers. However, the Clippers currently have the momentum in this matchup, having won the last four consecutive head-to-head meetings and securing six wins in the past ten matchups. In their most recent game in April 2025, the Clippers defeated the Kings with a narrow 101-100 scoreline. The Clippers also have a strong record when playing at home against the Kings, winning their last three games at the Intuit Dome.

