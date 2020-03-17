Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Steps Up Preparedness to Combat COVID-19

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board has stepped up its preparedness to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The board is conducting thermal screening at several points, the board's manager Rajesh Sharma said on Monday."We are using a thermal scanner to screen people on the way to the bhawan and we are sanitising the railings four to five times a day," Sharma told ANI.The board has distributed the pamphlets and making announcements about the measures to control the spread.Meanwhile, the pilgrims are appreciating the efforts of the board."It is good that measures to tackle the disease have been taken and many facilities have been provided in view of the COVID-19. It is good," a pilgrim, Saurab Kumara said.The board had on March 15 issued an advisory to NRIs and foreigners to not visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for 28 days after landing in India as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)