The announcement of a film based on Operation Sindoor, India's recent military strikes in Pakistan, has sparked a major controversy and backlash, prompting the director to issue an apology.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Announcement

The film, titled Operation Sindoor, was announced on Friday night by director Uttam Maheshwari on social media. The project will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer. The makers also shared a poster which featured a woman soldier wearing combat gear and holding a weapon. She is seen applying sindoor, the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women, to her hair parting.

The scene is set in a battlefield with explosions, barbed wire, military tanks, and fighter jets. India carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The announcement of the movie faced backlash, with many social media users criticising its timing.

"Sharam karo yaar, war is on. (Have some shame)," said one user.

Another person wrote, "'Sindoor' or 'Operation Sindoor' should not be commercialised by corporations or the film industry (to make a movie in that title!) for profit. Legally, it may be allowed—but morally, it's wrong. Some things deserve respect, not a chance to cash in.." "Stop embarrassing yourself and your country," read one post. "This is so inappropriate and uncalled for," one user posted. One user criticised the film's team, saying that it should be boycotted. "They can stoop to such levels of disgrace and disrespect for the nation and our armed forces soldiers' who are at the frontline sacrificing their sweat and blood. At this hour of crisis it Wasn't required at all!!!!" the post added.

Following the criticism, Maheshwari, whose past work as a filmmaker is not known, issued an apology on his Instagram Stories. "My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. "As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light. This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation," he wrote.

Maheshwari said he is aware that the timing of the movie may have caused "discomfort or pain to some".

"For that, I deeply regret. This is not just a film, it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally," he said, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs as well as the Bravo warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" he concluded the statement.

Since the military strikes, Bollywood filmmakers and actors are scrambling to secure film titles inspired by the event. Within just two days, over 30 title applications, including names like "Operation Sindoor", "Mission Sindoor" and "Sindoor: The Revenge", were submitted to industry bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA).