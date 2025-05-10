Amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, an official announcement has been made about the film Operation Sindoor, which is based on a military mission carried out by India targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks were in response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The movie's announcement has sparked angry reactions from netizens, who slammed the makers and questioned the timing and intent behind its release. Operation Sindoor: List of 9 Sites in Pakistan and PoJK Where Indian Armed Forces Conducted Precision Strike at Terrorists Camps in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Film on ‘Operation Sindoor’ Announced Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

Just days after military tension between India and Pakistan escalated, it was reported that several Bollywood filmmakers were eager to claim rights to titles inspired by 'Operation Sindoor'. Filmmakers Nitin Kumar Gupta and Uttam Maheshwari, who appear to have won the race for the title, went ahead and released an AI-generated poster of the film titled Operation Sindoor. According to updates, the movie will be bankrolled under the banners of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer.

Talking about the poster, it features a female soldier applying sindoor to her hair. The lady officer is shown standing with her back to the viewer, dressed in army uniform and holding a rifle, against a war-torn backdrop. It also features "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" written in tricolour at the top.

AI-Generated Poster of ‘Operation Sindoor’ Movie

Netizens Express Anger Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Movie Announcement

Given the current situation in the country, it was expected that netizens wouldn't respond positively to the movie announcement. With our armed forces risking their lives to protect the nation from external threats, announcing a film about the ongoing military conflict felt premature and deeply insensitive. Reacting to the Operation Sindoor movie poster shared on paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a netizen wrote, "Milking an ongoing war with an AI-generated poster. This is as dystopian as it gets." Another user commented, "Sharam karo yaar, war is on." (Have some shame, the war is on). Indian Airbases Undamaged: India Fact-Checks Pakistan, Debunks Pakistani Propaganda With Time-Stamped Airbase Images.

Netizens Bash ‘Operation Sindoor’ Movie Announcement

Instagram Comments

While films on such topics often stir feelings of patriotism and respect for our Armed Forces, this particular project has sparked concern. Many feel the makers may have crossed a line by portraying a sensitive and unresolved event as cinematic entertainment. The announcement has already triggered significant backlash online, which the makers are yet to address. Details about the cast remain undisclosed at this time.

