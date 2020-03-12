Meghalaya Govt Effectively Controlled Law and Order During Violence: Sangma

Shillong, Mar 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday asserted that the state government has effectively controlled law and order during the recent violence in the state.

Chairing an all-party meeting attended by representatives of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, opposition Congress, and Independent MLAs, Sangma said the state government was able to control the situation within a few days since the eruption of violence.

Violence had erupted in Shillong and its outskirts since February 28 following the death of a Khasi Students Union (KSU) member during an anti-CAA rally at Ichamati that also demanded the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Sangma told reporters that measures such as internet ban in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills and curfew in the state capital were taken to maintain law and order. PTI

