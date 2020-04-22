Meghalaya Govt Increases Taxes on Petrol, Diesel

Shillong, Apr 22 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has increased taxes on petrol and diesel from Wednesday amid the nationwide lockdown and plunging crude oil prices, officials said on Wednesday.

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 74.9 while price of diesel becomes Rs 67.5, they said.

"The new rate of tax for petrol is 31 per cent or Rs 17.6 per litre and 22.5 per cent for diesel or Rs 12.5 per litre," a government notification said.

According to the officials, 2 per cent sales tax surcharge will also be levied on both petrol and diesel.

The price hike of the fuel triggered outrage from the opposition party Congress which said people will face hardship due to the move.

Congress MLA and former minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said, "When international oil prices have fallen, we do not understand the need for the hike in taxes on petrol and diesel."

The common people will be bearing the brunt of it as prices of essential commodities will increase, she said.

She also said the state government should rollback the tax hike.

