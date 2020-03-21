Mehr Tarar Appointed Media Liaison Person to Pak Punjab Information Minister

World. (File Image)

Lahore [Pakistan], Mar 21 (ANI): Pakistani columnist Mehr Tarar has been appointed as focal person for English print media to Minister Information Department, Punjab.A notification dated March 16 and undersigned by Minister of Information and Colonies Department, Punjab, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan read: "Ms Mehr Tarar is hereby appointed as Focal person for English Print media to Minister for Information and Colonies Department."According to the notification, her main responsibilities include to liaison with senior journalists, columnists and anchors and she will "highlight the positive role and initiative of the government".There will be no pay and perks as the focal person, the notification read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)