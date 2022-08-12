Melbourne [Australia], August 12 : Cricket Australia Board on Thursday announced that former Australia cricketer Mel Jones will be stepping down from the role of CA director at the next Annual General Meeting in October. "Jones has decided not to stand for re-election due to her extensive media and other work commitments in Australia and overseas," Cricket Australia said in an official statement. Jones joined the board as a Director in December 2019. WI vs NZ: West Indies Name 14-member Squad for ODI Series Against New Zealand.

Jones made her ODI debut in 1997 and went on to play 61 ODIs smashing 1028 runs. "It has been an honour to serve for three years on the CA Board but my future work commitments, particularly given that I will be overseas for many months of the year, mean that I will not be able to devote the time required to fully support my fellow Board members after this year," she said. "Consequently I will not be standing for re-election and will complete my three-year term at the next AGM. I would like to thank the Chairs and Board members, Cricket Australia staff and committee members and wish all those involved in Australian Cricket every success as we embark on an exciting new strategy and build on the game's great foundation for the future," Jones said. "I am delighted, of course, to be able to continue my long-standing connection to cricket through my commentary, sporting and business interests and the broad range of cricket relationships," she added. List of Indian Cricket Team Captains in 2022: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul, a Look at Players Who Captained India This Year.

Cricket Australia Chair Lachlan Henderson thanked Jones for her service and contribution to the Board. "Mel has been an outstanding member of our Board and her unique perspective and insights have been invaluable as we have set the strategy to ensure the continuing future health of the game," he said. "Mel has made an enormous contribution to cricket through her playing days and subsequent involvement in coaching, commentary and work in the community, and will continue to do so. We look forward to formally recognising Mel's contribution on the CA Board at the AGM in October," he added.

