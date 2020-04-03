MHA Issues Addendum on Lockdown Guidelines to Exempt Shops of Agricultural Machinery

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Union home ministry on Friday issued the 4th Addendum to the guidelines issued regarding lockdown, to exempt shops of agricultural machinery and its spare parts."Shops of Agricultural machinery, its spare parts (including it supply chain) and repairs to remain open," read the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today.The fourth addendum issued by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla exempted shops for truck repairs on highways, preferably at fuel pumps as well as the tea industry, including plantations with maximum 50 per cent workers.The MHA said that social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of these activities."In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs's Order No 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 24th March, 25th March and 27th March and 2nd April, 2020 and in exercise of the powers, conferred under Section of the Disaster Management Act, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby issues the 4th Addendum to guidelines, as Annexed to the said Orders issued to Ministries / Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State / Union Territory Authorities with the directions for their strict implementation," read the addendum.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)