Ayodhya , February 5 : As the by-election in the Milkipur assembly constituency underway, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday alleged the BJP of 'influencing' the elections. "Offering prayers is a matter of my faith. It has always been a part of my life. The bypoll in Milkipur is taking place today... The BJP has constantly tried to influence the elections here... The voting is underway today since 7 am and I have received information that our party workers are being chased away from the polling booths," Awadhesh Prasad said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad offered prayer at his residence for the Milkipur assembly bye-elections. Voting for the Milkipur by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district began on Wednesday morning. The BJP is seeking revenge in Milkipur, a crucial Assembly segment of Faizabad, after its shocking loss in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which is home to the iconic Ayodhya Ram Mandir. This by-election has become a high-stakes prestige battle for the BJP, with the party urging voters to "avenge the defeat." Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: Voting Begins for Bypoll; Prestige Battle Between Samajwadi Party’s Ajit Prasad and BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The by-election was necessitated after Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after winning the Lok Sabha election from Faizabad (Ayodhya) held last year. The BJP is determined to reclaim this seat, not just to salvage its pride but also to reinforce its influence in the region. The contest has become a test of strength between the BJP and the SP, with both parties pulling out all the stops to win. The fate of candidates in the fray will be decided by the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency's 370,829 voters, whereas the main contest is expected to be between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

Ayodhya Range IG Praveen Kumar said that the polling is proceeding peacefully and that police officials are patrolling the constituency. "The polling is underway peacefully at all the polling stations. Magistrates and police officials are on patrol. Paramilitary forces are deployed at critical polling stations. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours or are involved in any other illegal activity," Kumar said. Meanwhile, 13.34 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Milkipur assembly seat. Voting Begins for Bypoll in Milkipur Assembly Constituency.

The by-election has turned into a high-stakes battle between the ruling BJP and the main opposition SP, months after Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP's sitting MP in the Faizabad (Ayodhya) parliamentary seat, Lallu Singh, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by 54,567 votes. In the previously held by-elections for nine assembly seats, the BJP secured victories in six constituencies. The Samajwadi Party (SP) managed to hold its ground in two, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won the Meerapur seat. The counting of votes and results for the bypoll in UP's Milkipur will take place on February 8. The outcome of this by-election will have significant implications for the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)