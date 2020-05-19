Mobile Internet Services Snapped in Srinagar Following Encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): Mobile internet services were snapped in Srinagar following an encounter that broke out here between terrorists and security forces.An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Nawakadal area of Srinagar."Encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)