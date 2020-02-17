Mother Jumps to Death, Daughter Attempts Suicide by Drinking Phenyl After Tiff over Jewellery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of a building, allegedly after a heated argument with her 31-year-old daughter over jewellery, according to the Mumbai police.The daughter too had tried to commit suicide by drinking phenyl, she is however admitted to a hospital, according to a release by the Mumbai police.According to the release, the mother-daughter duo got into an argument over jewellery, the daughter then went on to drink phenyl in an attempt to end her life.Her father took the daughter to the nearest hospital for treatment, upon returning, he found the house empty.Upon searching for his wife, he saw her body sprawled on the ground floor in a pool of blood.He took the mother to the same hospital where she was declared dead.According to senior police officer of the Oshiwara police station, Dayanand Hanumant Bangar, the woman had committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the building.A case regarding the same has been registered at Oshiwara police station.Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

