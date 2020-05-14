Mother of Naxal Involved in Killing of Bhima Mandavi, DD Cameraman Gets CRPF Help

By Ankur SharmaNew Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The mother of a rewarded Naxal, involved in killings of security forces personnel and journalists, had tears in her eyes when she saw the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans helping her in tough days, despite knowing the fact that her son was involved in killings.Hidma Sori, mother of Budra Sori, suffering from a rare skin disease, had no food, ration and even utensils. But a team of CRPF helped her and the family in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Thursday. Her son carries a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head.A team of 195 battalion was on patrol when they got to know that the mother of Budra Sori is having sleepless nights due to the disease and also had no food. Her son has also left her alone and was not meeting her due to fear of encounter.The initiative was taken by Sanjay Chauhan, Assistant Commandant, in village Pakhnachua of Katekalyan block of Dantewada."Today (on Thursday) during patrolling, we got to know that mother of rewarded Naxal Budra Sori was living in a miserable condition and also did not have any food and ration. She is suffering from a rare skin disease where the skin cracks and gets dried," a senior CRPF official told ANI."A team went to his house along with ration and other necessary items and helped her. She with her teary eyes thanked the CRPF. We also got to know that she did not have utensils to prepare food. So from the CRPF side, we also have provided utensils so that she can cook food too," the CRPF official said.Budra is one of the most wanted Naxals, who is involved in various killings including attacks on security forces.He was involved in the Mailawada blast in March 2016 where seven CRPF jawans lost their lives. He was also involved in the attack in which then MLA Bhima Mandavi, along with five security personnel were killed in 2019. He also executed an attack on press persons of DD in 2018 in which one cameraman was killed along with two cops. The DD team had gone to Chhattisgarh to cover the state election from Delhi."Since 2015, he has been active in Katekalyan area committee and is the right hand of Secretary Modiami Mangtu. His mother stays with her husband and has two sons Guddi and Bablu," the official said. (ANI)

