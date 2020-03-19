Movement of Trains in Himachal's Kangra Suspended

Shimla, Mar 19 (PTI) The movement of trains in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has been suspended to check the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Prajapati said.

Thee DC said the movement of all trains from Punjab in Kangra district will remain suspended after Thursday midnight till further orders.

He said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.

Besides, Aadhaar registration centres were closed in Shimla, Kangra and other districts of the hill state till March 31, officials said.

