MP Bajwa to Move Resolution in RS Tomorrow Urging Centre to Improve Agricultural Procurement System

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa will be moving a resolution in the House on Friday urging the Centre to promote crop diversification and improve the agricultural sector via the open procurement system.Bajwa on Thursday had sought the Chairman's permission to move a resolution that seeks to increase the number of crops that are procured by the government to include crops like maize, millets, pulses and oilseeds.The MP said that by increasing the crops that are procured by the government, crop diversification will be promoted.He further said in the resolution that according to the Shanta Kumar Committee's review of the functioning of the Food Corporation of India, only 5.8% of farmers receive the Minimum Support Price for their produce.This low coverage along with rice/wheat being products that are procured has led to a situation where farmers are disincentivized to diversify their produce, he added. (ANI)

