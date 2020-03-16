MP CM Kamal Nath Calls on Governor

Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called on Governor Lalji Tandon late on Sunday night.

Coming out of the Raj Bhavan around 12.20 am, Nath told reporters that the governor had called him for a discussion.

"The governor told me that the proceedings of the state assembly should be carried out smoothly. So I told him that I will talk to the speaker in this regard on Monday morning," he said.

Asked if the floor test will be conducted on Monday as directed by the governor, the chief minister said the speaker will take a decision on this.

Nath said he has already communicated to the governor in writing that his government is ready for the floor test but the MLAs held "captive" should be released first.

After 22 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Tandon had on Saturday directed Nath to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the Budget session beginning Monday.

The Congress alleges that these 22 MLAs who submitted their resignations are being held "captive" by the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six of these MLAs.

