MP Special Armed Force Jawan, Girl Commits Suicide by Jumping from Gwalior Fort

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): A jawan of Special Armed Force (SAF) of Madhya Pradesh Police and a girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Gwalior Fort on Friday.The identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained."As per the man's ID card, he was a jawan in SAF's 15th battalion while the girl's identity is yet to be ascertained," said a police official. Further, details are awaited (ANI)

