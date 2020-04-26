MP's COVID-19 Cases Cross 2,000-mark; Death Toll Reaches 103

Bhopal, Apr 26 (PTI) With as many as 145 people testing coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, 91 of them in Indore, the number of such patients in the state climbed to 2,090, health officials said on Sunday.

Four more fatalities were also reported since Saturday evening, taking the death toll in the state to 103, they said.

While two persons succumbed to the infection in Ujjain, one each died in Khandwa and Hoshangabad, the officials said.

Indore, the worst-affected district, alone accounts for 57 deaths.

Since Saturday night, Indore recorded 91 new infection cases, followed by Bhopal at 27, Jabalpur at 16, Ujjain at three, Raisen and Dewas two each and Dewas, Khagone, Ratlam and Mandsaur one each, the officials said.

Indore has the highest tally of COVID-19 cases at 1,176, followed by Bhopal (415) and Ujjain (106).

The number of coronavirus cases in Jabalpur has now climbed to 59. Khargone has 61 cases, Hoshangabad 32, Raisen 28, Dewas 23, Ratlam 13 and Mandsaur has nine cases.

The number of patients in other districts is: Dhar 36, Khandwa 36, Barwani 24, Morena and Vidisha 13 each, Agar Malwa 11, Shajapur six, five each in Sagar and Chhindwara, four each in Gwalior and Sheopur, three in Alirajpur, two each in Shivpuri and Tikamgarh and one each in Betul and Dindori.

No fresh cases were found in these districts on Sunday.

Two patients being treated in Madhya Pradesh hail from other states.

Apart from Indore, where 57 people have died due to the infection so far, 17 patients died in Ujjain, nine in Bhopal, six each in Dewas and Khargone, two in Hoshangabad and one each in Jabalpur, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa and Dhar.

So far, 302 patients have recovered and returned home.

As many as 617 containment zones have been set up in the affected cities.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh, thus, are as follows: Positive cases 2,090, deaths 103, discharged 302, active patients 1,685, number of people tested so far 38,708.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)