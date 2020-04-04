MRPL Donates Rs 3 Crore to PM-Cares Fund

Mangaluru, Apr 4 (PTI): Public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has released Rs 3 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the fight against COVID-19.

The sum was taken from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of the company.

The MRPL employees have also made their contributions to the Fund, a press release from the company said, adding that the total salary contributed by the staff is around Rs 1 crore.

