Actor Anjali Bhimani is all set to join the cast of Disney Plus's 'Ms. Marvel' in a recurring role, the details of which have currently been kept under wraps.According to Deadline, 'Ms. Marvel', penned by writer Bisha K. Ali, will tell the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey. Ms Marvel: Kamala Khan Will Be Displaying Different Superpowers From Her Comicbook Avatar in the Disney+ Series - Here's How!

Ms Marvel had made her first appearance in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own title. Now, she will be Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim hero. The upcoming show also stars Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, and Saagar Shaikh with Ali serving as head writer on the series. Ms Marvel: Fawad Khan Confirms His Part in Disney+ Series, Says ‘It Was Good Fun’ Shooting With the Team (Watch Video).

It will be directed by filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah along with two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. As per Deadline, Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios chief, has even said that along with being part of this series, the Ms Marvel character will also be part of future Marvel films.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)