Bastar, January 4: In a significant breakthrough, Chhattisgarh police have arrested three individuals--Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra--in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. Speaking on the operation, Bastar Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj said that the role of contractor Suresh Chandrakar is also being investigated.

"Ritesh Chandrakar and Mahendra hit Mukesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar tried to hide the evidence. The role of contractor Suresh Chandrakar is also being investigated and action will be taken accordingly...Further investigation is underway...Three accused have been arrested...An eleven-member SIT has been formed to further investigate the incident," Sundarraj said. The search for a Bijapur-based journalist, who had been missing since January 1, ended tragically when his body was found in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in the district on Friday, police said. Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: 3 Arrested in Connection With Killing of Journalist in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur (Watch Video).

Notably, Mukesh Chandrakar was one of the interlocutors who played a key role in the release of a CRPF constable abducted by Naxals after an encounter in Bijapur in 2021. He was actively covering Naxal attacks, encounters, and other issues in Bastar. Recently, Chandrakar had done a story on the alleged corruption in road construction.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to catch absconding Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar who is accused in the murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was reporting on efforts to establish peace and combat naxalism in Bastar.

"Mukesh Chandrakar was covering the areas of inner Bastar, Bastar Junction, for establishing peace in Bastar, for ending the naxalism from Bastar. This murder happened through the conspiracy of Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar, the police immediately took action and registered an FIR. An 11-member SIT has been formed," Chhattisgarh DyCM said. Bijapur: Missing Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, Who Ran ‘Bastar Junction’ YouTube Channel, Found Dead in Septic Tank in Chhattisgarh; Murder Case Registered.

Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case

#WATCH | Chattisgarh: Three accused Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar and Mahendra in the murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar have been arrested by the police. (Source: Bijapur Police) https://t.co/etrUnhhLEk pic.twitter.com/F1ZIkut1MM — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

"Action is also being taken on all his (Suresh Chandrakar) illegal hideouts, his bank accounts have been held... Four teams have been formed to catch absconding Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar. We will complete the investigation in four weeks and file it in the court," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)