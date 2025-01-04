Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of 32-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. His body was found in a septic tank in Chhatanpara Basti a day after his disappearance. The main suspect, identified as Suresh Chandrakar, a local Congress leader, reportedly owned an illegal property that was demolished by authorities following directives from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Home Minister Vijay Sharma announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder and ensure a fast-tracked trial. Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist with NDTV and News18, also ran a popular YouTube channel, Bastar Junction, with 1.59 lakh subscribers. The case has sparked significant attention and calls for justice. Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case: 3 Accused Arrested in Connection With Killing of Journalist in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur (Watch Video).

Mukesh Chandrakar Murder Case

#WATCH | Chattisgarh: Three accused Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar and Mahendra in the murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar have been arrested by the police. (Source: Bijapur Police) https://t.co/etrUnhhLEk pic.twitter.com/F1ZIkut1MM — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

