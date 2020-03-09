N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile: Yonhap

World. (File Image)

Seoul, Mar 9 (AFP) North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

It cited the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff for the report which comes one week after Pyongyang launched what South Korea said appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles.

The North's state media then said that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a "long-range artillery" drill but it was not clear if those two incidents last week were the same. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)