Nagpur, December 19: Three workers died while six other persons sustained injuries after a water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing plant in Nagpur's Butibori MIDC, officials informed on Friday. According to Nagpur Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar, th

e accident occurred while the workers were working on a construction project near the water tank at the Awada company, which manufactures solar panels. The water tank collapsed and trapped them underneath. Tripura Chimney Collapse: 3 Killed, 4 Injured After Brick Kiln Chimney Collapses on Workers in Dhalai District.

Water Tank Collapses at Solar Plant Factory in Butibori

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Tank tower collapses at Avaada company in Butibori MIDC, Nagpur. 3 workers dead, 11 injured. Police & fire brigade at site; rescue and investigation underway pic.twitter.com/GMkDpKgJqx — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Three dead, three injured as a water tank collapses at an industrial unit in Nagpur. Deputy SP Nagpur Rural Bhagyashree Dhirbassi said, “At Butibori Police Station, a water tank collapse has injured 10 people. Three have died in the incident, and the rest are… pic.twitter.com/jBgTVgYCb3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2025

Out of those injured, three of them sustained serious injuries. According to officials, the workers are receiving treatment at various private hospitals. "The labourers were working on a construction project near the water tank when it collapsed, trapping them underneath," Nagpur Superintendent of Police said. Police and fire brigade reached the spot soon after receiving information of the incident, and further investigation is underway.

