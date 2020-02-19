Naxal Neutralised in C'garh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A Naxal was neutralised in an exchange of fire between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday.According to officials, the encounter took place near Ikul village of Orchha. The search operation is still underway.Earlier today, a Naxal was killed in a joint operation by DRG, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and STF in Tondamarka area of Sukma. (ANI)

