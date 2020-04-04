NCR-LOCKDOWN-POLICE  Noida: Over 300 Arrested for Violating Lockdown So Far, Say Police

Noida (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Over 500 FIRs have been registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district so far for violation of lockdown restrictions and more than 300 people arrested, police said here on Saturday.

The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus is being strictly enforced in the district, they added.

Stern action is taken in case of any violation and till April 3, 33,426 vehicles have been screened, while challans have been issued against 4,740 vehicles, even as 373 were seized, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

"As many as 507 FIRs have been registered against violators of lockdown and section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 289 people have been arrested in this regard. So far, Rs 85,200 have been recovered as penalty. Three complaints have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and three people have been arrested in this regard," Singh said.

Separately, the police said they have registered six FIRs under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on Saturday alone and arrested 15 people for violating the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 (which bars assembly of four or more people).

"Also, 482 vehicles were checked across 132 checking points in the district, of which challans were issued to 40 and another eight were seized over various violations," the police said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown across India on March 24 with an objective to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

The police chief said only people who are related to essential services are allowed to move and made an appeal to the residents of the district to strictly follow the lockdown and not go out unless it was very important.

"If it is necessary to go out, kindly follow social distancing," Singh said.

He said continuous patrolling in being done through deployment of security forces.

"In sensitive and densely populated habitats, drones have been deployed for monitoring and anybody who violates the order would be met with the strictest of action," he added.

