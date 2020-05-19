'Need More Physical Work, Ball Work': Eden Hazard Aims to Get Ready Before Football Resumes

Madrid [Spain], May 19 (ANI): Aiming to get ready before football season resumes, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard, who fractured his ankle in February, said he needs more physical work and more ball work."I feel very good to be back on the pitch working with my teammates. Now we have to wait for the matches to come, but I'm very happy. After two months away I need more physical work and more ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game," the club's official website quoted Hazard as saying.La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures.Real Madrid players returned to training under 'strict health rules' on May 11.Also, La Liga clubs on Monday returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. This is a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain."Group training may be carried out by all clubs, regardless of the de-escalation phase of the province in which they are located. All training will adopt the preventive measures laid out by the La Liga Return to Training Protocol to guarantee the highest levels of safety for everyone involved at all times," La Liga president Javier Tebas had said in a statement.Hazard further stated, "Now the training is better, we can train the way we like to. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in groups and also attacking the goal. We just want to be all together and try to work as a group." (ANI)

