Need to Sustain Constant Surveillance to Contain Coronavirus Spread: Assam Governor

Guwahati, Apr 6 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday stressed the need for constant surveillance and deployment of dedicated personnel to mitigate the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

Appreciating the state machinery for working tirelessly, he said the need of the hour is to sustain the constant surveillance throughout the state to control the spread of COVID-19. The governor said during a meeting with the chief secretary, director general of police and senior government officials at the Raj Bhavan here.

Pointing out COVID-19 is a humanitarian crisis across the globe, he said, along with proper treatment, health service providers should be tolerant and polite with those living in isolation centres.

The governor also said, since the economy of Assam is predominantly agriculture-based, welfare of farmers should be given top priority during this period and the government should help the cultivators in areas such as cropping and harvesting.

Schemes of both the Centre and the state government should be implemented for empowerment of the farmers, Mukhi said.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed the governor that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had adequate stock of rice and dal and more supply was being ensured.

'Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samitees' have been directed to lift rice and dal for distribution through fair price shops as per the governments decision to provide 5 kg rice and 1 kg dal to each family, he said.

Additionally, Rs 1,000 would be provided to all the beneficiaries concerned, Krishna said.

When asked about tea gardens and the tea workers scattered across the state, the chief secretary said that the government is in constant touch with the garden managements through video-conferencing and the respective district administrations.

The government is also extending welfare services, including free supply of rice, dal, sugar to the people living in tea garden areas.

He also informed that as per Central government orders the tea gardens will become operational with 50 per cent employees by maintaining all norms from April 10.

Principal Secretary, Labour Welfare department, J B Ekka informed the governor that a sum of Rs 1,200 each has been released to 1.43 lakh widows.

Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Samir Sinha apprised the governor of the activities being carried out by his department to deal with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus outbreak in the state which has so far reported 26 positive COVID-19 cases with 25 of them connected to the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West.

Sinha also said that a website is being launched which will be exclusively a service providing tool where persons with medical background or from any other field can get themselves registered in order to provide voluntary service.

Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta gave a detailed presentation to the governor about the activities carried out by the police.

He said 21 help line numbers have been set up and a cell has been established, under a SP rank officer, for contact tracing.

The DGP also said that strict action is being taken against those found violating lockdown norms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)