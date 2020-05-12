Nepal Reports 13 New Cases, Tally at 134

World. (File Image)

Among the fresh cases, 12 are men aged between 15-40 years. One patient from Bardiya is an 11-year-old girl. As per the ministry, the conditions of all the patients are stable.Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Monday confirmed the new cases, The Kathmandu Post reported."As per the updated statistics, the number of COVID-19 infected ones have reached 134. National Public Health Laboratory tests have confirmed 13 new cases," the ministry said in a statement.In recent days, Nepal has seen a rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases as it has shifted to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test from the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).So far, 33 people have recovered from the infection with mortality at zero. The majority of the cases registered in Nepal are from Southern Plains bordering India. (ANI)

