Nepal Rescues 115 Trekkers from Mustang

Kathmandu, Mar 26 (PTI) The Nepal authorities have rescued 115 trekkers, mostly foreigners, stuck in various trekking routes in Mustang district in northern Nepal after the government imposed a week-long nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the district administration, 50 trekkers and eight mountain guides were rescued on Wednesday, and nine Nepali and 48 foreigners were rescued on Thursday.

"We rescued them in coordination with Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs," an official said.

The rescued trekkers have been sent to Kathmandu via two passenger buses.

The official said that still many trekkers are on trek to various parts of Mustang including Kagbeni, Lete and Muktinath.

"Some of them are willing to continue their trek owing to the suspension of public transport facilities and air services," he added.

