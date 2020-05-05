Nepal's High-level Committee Recommends to Extend Lockdown

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): Nepal's high-level committee formed to control and prevent COVID-19 has recommended the government to extend the nationwide lockdown."The meeting in which Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was also present has made the recommendation to continue the lockdown, which has been imposed since March 24. It has played a pivotal role in curtailing the virus from further spreading," said Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary, PMO.Another minister in Prime Minister Oli Cabinet, who is a member of the committee, also confirmed to ANI over the phone regarding the high-level committee's recommendation."The final decision about the issue probably will be made tomorrow in the Cabinet meeting," Bidari added.Nepal has been under complete lockdown since March 24.Till Tuesday, Nepal has recorded a total of 82 cases of the coronavirus, and as many as 16 people have recovered from the infection. (ANI)

