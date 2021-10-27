Actor Nitu Chandra is all set to make her Hollywood debut with 'Never Back Down - Revolt'. For her role, Nitu has undergone intense martial arts training.Talking about the same, Nitu said, "As an actor, you always aspire to do something new and bring to the table something that hasn't been done before and this is my shot at it. I have practised different forms of Martial arts especially Taekwondo for a long time and with my role in Never Back Down: Revolt, I think it finally became a stimulant for this development in my life. Never Back Down - Revolt: Neetu Chandra Makes Her Hollywood Debut in This Action Thriller! (Watch Trailer Video).

These special skills were the catalyst in getting me the role, I have done my best to play the role of Jaya in my best capacity." The project features Nitu as a fighter who is kidnapped and forced to battle in cut-throat underground fights to win her liberty against a gang that runs the fight trafficking ring. Never Back Down: Revolt – Neetu Chandra Opens Up About Bagging a Role in Upcoming Action-Packed Hollywood Movie.

"My hard work was well appreciated by the director Kellie Madison and now I'm waiting for the viewers globally to watch the trailer, the movie and it is gratifying. As exciting as it may be the role comes with its own set of challenges and I have grilled myself for hours rehearsing my moves and then performing. So far haven't used anybody doubles and hope to keep it that way in the future as well. I can't wait for the fans to see my new onscreen avatar, I am sure they will like what they see, I promise," she added. Produced by Sony Motion Pictures Worldwide, 'Never Back Down - Revolt', which is touted as an action-thriller, is scheduled to release on November 16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)